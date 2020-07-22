Phillip Cockerham

October 21, 1949 – July 15, 2020

Phillip Allen Cockerham, 70, passed away peacefully Wednesday July 15 at 3:03pm at home, surrounded by his loving family. He grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and was a resident of Houma for 44 years.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 4:00 pm until the Memorial Service at 6:00 pm.

Phillip is survived by his wife Corliss Cockerham; sons, Patrick and Corey Cockerham and wife, Nicole; Daughter, Kelly Cockerham; stepdaughter Tina Dazee St. John; brothers Michael, Patrick, and Timothy Cockerham; grandchildren, Kyle, Jacob, Caidyn, and Kylan Cockerham.

He was preceded in death by his father, Denver Cockerham; mother, Suzanne Boyce, and son, Michael Cockerham.

Phil was a retired offshore crane operator. He loved classic rock music, and all the new technology, but the greatest joy of his life was his grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be forever missed.

The family would like to thank Journey hospice and staff. In lieu of flowers, donations to Phil’s favorite charity St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital are preferred.

Wait for me, my love, and we will meet again, and together have another great adventure…

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.