April 5, 1948 – August 2, 2020

Ray Joseph Rodrigue Sr., 72, a native of Chauvin and resident of Montegut, passed away on August 2, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Henry Rodrigue; son, Ray Rodrigue Jr. (Cherie Rodrigue); daughter, Rosa Rodrigue (Darrin Champagne); grandsons, Hunter Champagne and Cameron Rodrigue; sister, Barbara Dupre (Randy); brothers, Carroll Rodrigue, Reggie Rodrigue (Diane), and Michael Rodrigue (Brenda).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Rodrigue and Rosabelle LeBouef Rodrigue; brother, Donald Rodrigue; and Godchild, Kenny Dupre.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.