Raymond Dupre

October 22, 1946 – August 15, 2020

Raymond Anthony Dupre, age 73, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 5:50 a.m. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 beginning at 8:30 am until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 55 years, Claudette Marie Richard Dupre; sons, Ryan Paul Dupre and wife, Heidi, Ritchie James Dupre and wife, Allyson, and Randy John Dupre and wife, Catherine; daughter, Rachel Ann Dupre Brunet and husband, Jason; brothers, Harold J. Dupre Jr. and wife, Valerie, and Mark D. Dupre and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Andrew, Deanne, Dylan, Gabe, Taylor, Anna, Jordan, Olivia, Mallory, Danae, and Fallon; and great-grandchildren, Averie, Baylie and Drayden.

Raymond is preceded in death by his father, Harold J. Dupre, Sr.; mother, Edna Mae Buquet Dupre Naquin; brother, Gerald “Jerry” Dupre and wife, Nina; and sister, Gail Marie Dupre.

Raymond was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was the founder of Delta Door and Hardware. He enjoyed the outdoors, and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched. The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph Hospice – 108 West Main St., Suite C, Thibodaux, LA 70301.

