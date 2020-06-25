Raymond “Ralph” Dunagin, Jr.

June 19, 1937 – June 24, 2020

Raymond “Ralph” Dunagin, age 83, a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and resident of Houma, Louisiana, peacefully passed away on June 24, 2020. Ralph was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He served in the Marine Corps before majoring in commercial art at the University of Southern Mississippi. He moved to Orlando, Florida, in 1961, ultimately joining the staff at the Orlando Sentinel newspaper as an illustrator. His position evolved to Art Director which expanded to include editorial cartooning when the resident cartoonist retired.

Ralph had an aptitude for cartooning and held the position as editorial cartoonist for 30 years and also served as a member of the company’s editorial board until his retirement in 2001.

In addition to his editorial panel cartoons, his cartoon strip “Dunagin’s People” was internationally syndicated in 1967, ending with his retirement in 2001. Until retirement, he continued to be involved in two other syndicated cartoons, “The Middletons,” and “Grin and Bear It.” Ralph was twice a finalist twice for the Pulitzer Prize. Following retirement, Ralph had the time to focus his energy on other artistic endeavors including indulging his passion for watercolor painting.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Karlene West Hickham Dunagin; two daughters, Cynthia McKinney (Jeff) of Groveland, Florida; Terry Dunagin (Debbie) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; step sons David Hickham (Lisa) of Corpus Christi; West Hickham (Suzanne) of Houston, Texas; step daughter Julia Bourque (Chuck) of Houma.

Ralph is survived by 6 grandchildren, Andria Barratt, Kevin McKinney, Robert Hickham, Patrick Hickham, Remi Bourque & Tre’ Bourque.

He is survived by one brother Charles Dunagin and sister-in-law Virgie Dunagin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Ralph Dunagin, Sr. and Clara May Clark Dunagin; and his first wife Mildred Britton Dunagin; and

A memorial mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 27th, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Houma.

The family wishes to thank The staff of The Homestead, Ralph’s care givers Irma, Pat, Cheryl, Clara, Rose, and Angie for taking loving care of him along with Dr. William St. Martin, Dr. Michelle Simon, Patty Voss & Keith Weissheit of Haydel Hospice, and Sharon of Kindred at Home for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests please send donations in his memory to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church or School or to a charity of your choice.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Raymond “Ralph” Dunagin.