October 25, 1922 – August 19, 2020

Regina Boudreaux DeHart, age 97, a native of Bayou Lafourche and a resident of Theriot, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Regina DeHart Monday, August 24, 2020 from 12:30 PM until service time at 2:30 PM at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Eloi Cemetery.

Regina is survived by her four daughters, Rosemary DeHart (Calvin), Loretta Luke (Leroy), Elaine Lirette (Dennis Jr.), Carolyn Gold (Terry Sr.); one son, Wilber DeHart Jr. (Cherie); two sons-in-law, David LaCoste Sr. and Sines Liner Jr.; twenty-three grandchildren; 79 great grandchildren; 79 great grandchildren.

Regina is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Wilber DeHart Sr.; parents, Arnold and Lydia Breaux Boudreaux; three daughters and one son-in-law, Earline Liner, Genenieve Carlos (Randolph Sr.), Mary Ann LaCoste; five grandchildren; one great great grand-son; four brothers, Roy, Lawrence, Wallace and Leroy Boudreaux; two sisters, Irene Aucoin and Eva Elderton; Rosemary Boudreaux.

Regina was one of the most inspirational, God-fearing, loving women that ever walked this earth. She was called home to be with the Lord and has taught us all so much, especially how to love the Lord. Regina’s favorite thing to do was to pray for her family especially her children and grandchildren. She was the oldest person left on Bayou Dularge and was everyone’s grandmaw.

