October 31, 1936 – March 24, 2020

Rena Marie Lirette Hebert, born October 31, 1936 died March 24, 2020, a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. A housewife and mother. A native of Chauvin and resident of Houma.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charley Hebert; mother, Rebecca Lirette; father, Sairden Lirette; daughter, Katherine Hebert.

She is survived by her 8 children, Cheryl and son Christopher, Rebecca and companion Harrison, Charley, Jr., Vic and wife Nicki, Melissa and husband Jeff, Carl and wife Melissa, Todd and wife Amy and son Kevin; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was a great mother, nothing mattered more than her children.

Private services will be held.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.