Rene “Bear” Chiasson

December 18, 1960 – June 20, 2020

Rene Francis “Bear” Chiasson, 59, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10:00am until service time at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 12:00pm. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Houma, LA.

Rene is survived by his brothers, Lester Chiasson, Ralph “Boo” Smith Jr., and one sister, Evelyn Chiasson Bailey.

Rene is preceded in death by his parents, Warren Francis Chiasson and Wilma Klingman Chiasson; brother, Joel Chiasson.

The family would like to thank Elizabeth Billiot for her love and care given to Rene and family, Dr. Russell Henry and staff for their care to Rene, Terrebonne General Wound Care Clinic, and Rene’s confidant and friend, Chris Bueche.

The Family would like to request donations to be made to MacDonall Methodist Children’s Home located at 8326 Main Street, Houma, LA 70363, or donate online at https://www.umc.org/en/how-we-serve/umcgiving/donate .

Rene, Bear could be gruff; but was a loving and caring man with gentle heart. He will live on in the hearts and memories of those who knew and loved him. We can rejoice because Rene now has his new perfect body. He is now in God’s care.

