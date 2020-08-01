Ressie “Lee” Whitfield

April 15, 1921 – July 30, 2020

Ressie “Lee” Anderton Whitfield, age 99, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was a native of Athens, TX and a resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Lee is survived by her daughters, Joyce W. Denson and husband, Bobby G. Sr., and Grace D. Whitfield; daughter-in-law, Bernice Whitfield McCrorie and husband, Hank; grandchildren, Ken E. Duke and wife, Phillis, Barbara Whitfield Boudreaux and husband, Tate, Theresa D. Morgan, Bruce Whitfield, Kirk D. Whitfield and wife, Lynette; 9 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

Lee is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Daniel “D.W.” Washington Whitfield; parents, Will and Lucy Sheldon Anderton; son, Kenneth D. Whitfield; sisters, Lillie A. Hambrick and husband, Carl, May A. Pryor and husband, Monk, Jessie A. Hillhouse and husband, Carl, Donna A. Pryor and husband, Curtis, and Ruby A. Woods; grandson-in-law, Randy Morgan.

Lee was a lifelong member of Victory of Houma. She was a member of the Eastern Star, and counseling on Aging. She enjoyed painting, sewing, crocheting, quilting, and arts and crafts. She made quilts for all her family members and paintings. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother. She was very generous, devout Christian and strong in her faith. She loved with all of her heart. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched. And she was a great hugger.

Thanks to Heart of Hospice, special thanks to Angie Pugh, Sue, and Patrice.

Special thanks to Theresa Morgan for her loving care.

