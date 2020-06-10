January 29, 1938 – June 8, 2020

Robert Gabriel George Sr., 82, a lifelong resident of Houma, passed away on June 8, 2020.

Retired Terrebonne Parish School Principal (33 years in education with Terrebonne Parish). He received his Bachelor’s degree from Nicholls State University in education and master’s degree from LSU.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, at 2:00 pm. Burial will take place in the St. Frances de Sales Cemetery No. 1.

In view of current restrictions around social gatherings, the family asks that only close friends and family attend the services.

He is survived by wife Audrey Babineaux George, his daughter, Annick Matherne, sons, Robert “Robby” George Jr., Andre George (Anna Labauve). Grandchildren, Bradley Matherne, London Dominique (Adam), Devin Foret (Katelin Platt), Isabella Morgan, Amber Matherne, Gabe George and Tyler George. Great granddaughter, Eevee Dominique.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gabriel Elmo George; mother, Dorothy Daigle George.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.