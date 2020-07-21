July 27, 1959 – July 19, 2020

Robin Lindsey, age 60, passed away on Sunday July 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Winston Salem, North Carolina and resident of Houma, La.

Friends and family are invited to attend a wake for Robin Lindsey at Chauvin Funeral Home July 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date in North Carolina.

Robin is survived by his wife of 29 years, Ginger B. Lindsey; daughters, Heather Lindsey, Nina Lindsey; son, Nicholas Lindsey; grandchildren, Aubrey Dion, Paxton Lindsey, Tyler Terrio Jr., Bentley Dion; brothers, Randy Lindsey, Ronnie Lindsey and wife Crystal, David Lindsey and wife Michele; sister, Jeannie Shore and husband Scott.

Robin is preceded in death by his parents, James Lindsey and Betty Couch Lindsey.

Robin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He spent many years on the road traveling for his job as a truck driver. Robin served in the Air Force and was stationed in Germany. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank Journey Hospice for all their love and care.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Robin R. Lindsey.