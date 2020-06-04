February 22, 1937 – June 2, 2020

Roland Joseph Matherne Sr., 83, a native and resident of Raceland, Louisiana passed away on June 2, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Florence LeBoeuf Matherne; sons, Roland Matherne Jr., Bruce Matherne (Tammy), Blair Matherne (Pam); brothers, Lester Matherne and Lawrence “Buddy” Matherne; sister, Gloria Melancon; grandchildren, Dusty, Coy, Jeremy, Karly, Cody, Reese, Tayla, Logan, Megan; 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clemille Matherne and Annie Landry Matherne; sisters, Una Adams, Florence “Flo” Matherne, and Dolores Matherne.

He was a MM2 (E-5) Machinist Mate in the United States Navy and retired from Bollinger Shipyards after 39 years. He loved gardening and fishing with his sons and grandchildren. He enjoyed making people laugh and enjoyed his life.

He will be sadly missed.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.