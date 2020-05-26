August 30, 1970 – May 23, 2020

Ronald Joseph Foret, 49, a native of St. Charles Community and a resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Thaddeus “Ted” Foret and Diana Richard Foret; sister, Christine Foret Callegan and her husband Tyler Callegan; brother, Richard Foret; niece, Taylor Callegan; nephew-Godchild, Brennan Callegan. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Etienne Richard and Amelia Lirette Richard; paternal grandparents, Clarence Foret and Edmire Pertuit Foret.

Ronald was a 1988 graduate of Central LaFourche High School where he was drum major of the Trojan Lancer Marching Band during his Junior and Senior year. He attended Nicholls State University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a Master Degree of Education. He was named to the Who’s Who Among American College Students and he served in the Student Government Association.

Ronald had an almost 30 year career in education where he started as a special education teacher which later advanced to administration where he became an assistant principal and then ultimately a principal at Caldwell Middle School. His passion for teaching and leading were unparalleled. He was the Terrebonne Parish Middle/Junior High Principal of the Year, Louisiana State Semi-Finalist Principal of the Year and served on the Nicholls State University Education Advisory Board, just to name a few of his many accomplishments and roles.

He was a warm hearted and loving person who was always willing to help others. He had the ability to make friends where ever he would go and cherished every moment with family and friends. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He always knew how to make people smile and laugh, he was the life of the party and he lived life to the fullest. He also loved spending time with his beloved dog Poopsie. The world will be a lot less bright without this beautiful soul of a son, brother, uncle and friend who was loved by so many.