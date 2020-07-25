March 31, 1927 ~ July 24, 2020

Rosemary “Muh” McKinley Williams, 93, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 1:55 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9;00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Graylin, Sr. and Paul Williams, Sr.; daughters, Brenda Johnson (Houston), Brillian Rochon, Paulette Crawford (McKinley), Sandra Cole (Herman), Claudia Williams, Patricia Dabney (Ronald); twenty-one grandchildren; forty-one great grandchildren; sister, Beatrice M. Smith; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Williams; son, Claude Williams; daughter, Lorraine Williams; parents, Harry and Ruby Alvis McKinley; two grandchildren; two great grandchild; one great-great grandchild; three brothers and three sisters.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.