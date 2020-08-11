April 11, 1946 – August 10, 2020

Ruth Elaine Carpenter Daly, age 74, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, August 14, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until a service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, LA.

Ruth is survived by her son and only child, Steven Flynn Daly and wife, Jettie Schulte; grandchildren, Josiah Caleb Daly, Tucker James Daly, Lily Julianne Daly, Bethany Joy Daly, Oran Joseph Daly, and Shepherd Troy Daly.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Oran “O.D.” Dewey Carpenter Jr. and Florence “Girlie” Frazier Carpenter; brother, Richard Omar Carpenter; grandparents, Oran Dewey Sr. and Appoline Scarborough Carpenter, and Samuel Harry and Emily Laura Fisher Frazier.

Ruth was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She loved her son unconditionally her whole life. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ruth Elaine Carpenter Daly.