January 18, 1977 – May 19, 2020

Ruth Ellen Duval Billiot, 43, a native of Chauvin and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on May 19, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Due to health concerns, restrictions and in accordance with the current guidelines, only 50 family member and friends at a time will be able to attend the visitation on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at First Assembly of God, 205 South Van Ave., from 9 am to 12 pm. Only the immediate family and close friends will attend the memorial service that will follow.

She is survived by her mother, Debra Duval Vasquez and husband Juan Vasquez; daughter, Abigail Billiot; son, Davy Billiot Jr.; their father, Davy Billiot Sr.; brother, Walter Duval Jr. and wife Isabelle Duval; stepsisters, Juana Vasquez and Appie Vasquez; partner, Kim Walker; and numerous uncle, aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Duval Sr.; grandparents, Howard and Velma White, Paul Clinton Sr. and Ellen Duval; and parain, Paul Clinton Duval Jr.

She was a loving mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a Disney enthusiast. She was a genuine person and loved to make people laugh. She will be greatly missed.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and health care employees at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center, Neurology ICU, in New Orleans, for their outstanding care and compassion.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.