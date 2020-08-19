Sally Ann LeBouef Naquin

January 7, 1957 – August 14, 2020

Sally Ann Marie LeBouef Naquin, 63, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Sally was a native of Chauvin, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 8:00am until 10:30am followed by a memorial service at Holy Rosary Church at 11:00am.

She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Gary Joseph Naquin, her sons Heath Naquin and wife Ashleigh, Sherman Naquin and wife Bonnie, her daughter Heather Naquin Fanguy and husband Stephen, brothers Wayne LeBouef and wife Connie, Sam LeBouef Sr. and wife, Terrie, seven granddaughters: Reese, Tristan, Michaela, Ella, Isabella, Lydia, and Kali, and two grandsons: Aydan and Westley.

Sally is preceded in death by her father Thomas P. LeBouef and mother Anna Mae Bourg LeBouef, and her father-in-law Bernard Naquin Sr., mother-in-law Helen Billiot Naquin, and sisters-in-law Vanessa LeBouef and Patricia Spikes.

Sally was a kind and loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and friends deeply; they were first in her life.

The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice, especially, Deacon Brent Bourgeois, Christine, and Holly for the tender care they gave Sally during her illness. They would also like to thank the family and friends who gave their time to help care for Sally and her family. Your love and care meant a great deal to Sally.

Sally will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but will forever be in their hearts. She will be loved and remembered always.

Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at cholangiocarcinoma.org or to the Naquin family.