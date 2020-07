October 5, 1937 – July 8, 2020

Steven Joseph Borne, 82, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Houma, passed away on July 8, 2020.

He is survived by his companion, Brenda Maslinski; step daughter, Ginger Boudreaux (Norris); step granddaughter, Alisa Boudreaux; step grandson, Ace DeHart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Avaris and Lucia Borne.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.