Telcis Theresa Cantrelle

July 31, 1932 – October 3, 2020

Telcis Theresa Blanchard Cantrelle, 88, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 5:00pm. Telcis was a native of Bourg, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 9:00am until service time. Funeral Services will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, beginning at 11:00am with burial in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Telcis is survived by her children, Susan and husband Gerald Brunet, Burton Cantrelle, and Sheila and husband Harvey Pertuit; sisters, Bertha Trahan, Mary Ann Dupre; twelve grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Telcis is preceded in death by her loving husband, Emile Cantrelle; parents, Burton and Marie Vito Blancard; daughter, Sally White; sisters, Mavis Lirette, and Elcis Quatrevingt; brother, Murphy Blanchard.

Telcis loved her family dearly; most especially her children, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren. She enjoyed giving her time by performing volunteer work for the Community Food Bank in Houma and The Adventist Community Center for seventeen years. Telcis loved reading her Bible and studying the Word of God in the Scripture. She loved spending time in church fellowship with her many friends. Telcis spent her free time enjoying word search and jigsaw puzzles.

Telcis was much loved by her many family and friends. She will never be forgotten and her love, memory and compassion will live on in their memory.

