Thelma Bascle

July 28, 1918 – March 21, 2020

Thelma Bourg Bascle, 101, a native and resident of Bourg, LA passed away on March 21, 2020 surrounding by her loving family.

Private Services and Burial will be held by her family.

Thelma is survived by her daughter, Fredda Bascle Courteaux and husband Ollie; grandchildren, Larry LeBlanc, Lanny LeBlanc, Lee LeBlanc, and Lana LeBoeuf. She is also survived by many loving numerous great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Bascle; son, Larry Bascle; parents, Freddie Bourg and Victoria Price Bourg; and sister, Loretta Bourg Usie.

Throughout Thelma’s life she made sure her family always came first. She loved each one of them dearly.

She will never be forgotten by her family and friends; and always loved.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with the limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mrs. Bascle will be held privately by the immediate family. Friends are encouraged to view Mrs. Bascle’s obit and leave their memories and condolences in the online guestbook for Mrs. Bascles family. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time; the family will hold a memorial service to be announced at a later date to share memories and celebrate Mrs. Bascles’s life.