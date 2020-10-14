August 17, 1937 – October 8, 2020

Thelma Jewel Plake, known as Mom, Mamaw, Maw-in-Law, and Aunt Thelma, was born in Brandon, Mississippi on August 17, 1937.

John and Thelma married on May 11, 1954. They raised a family together, faced heartaches and joys together, and left earth for eternity together on October 8, 2020.

During his time on earth, John worked as an electric wire operator for McCullough, a commercial fisherman, a fabricator and truck driver for Haynes Fabrication, and a cook for Billy Burgers. Thelma worked as a home-maker, using her talents as a cook and a seamstress to care for her family. John filled his time making music with his guitar, hunting and fishing, and working in the yard. Thelma was a talented artist and loved to sing along with her husband, go on walks, and travel and camp. For both John and Thelma, faith in Jesus was the center of their love and life.

Because of this love, John and Thelma held family dear. Today they join in Paradise their Savior and their three oldest children, Barbara Denise Plake, Jonathan Wayne Plake, Kenneth Wesley Plake; John’s parents, John Thomas Plake and Perry Mozelle Plake; Thelma’s parents, James Arthur Haynes and Carrie Elizabeth Haynes; John’s siblings, Katherine Case and Dorothy Case; and Thelma’s sibling’s, Herbert Haynes, Dudley Haynes, and Sue Strong.

They leave behind a legacy that will carry their memories and pass on their love. Their children: Wonzey Darlene Youngblood (Cheyenne), Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Andersen (Eric), Billy “Bud” Dwight Plake (Youra). Their grandchildren: Jon Plake, Rebecca Potter, Kendra Sassoni, Kenneth Plake, Regina Phelps, Brandon Plake, John Kraemer, René Duncan, Lauren Kraemer, Hunter Plake, Dakota Plake, and numerous great-grandchildren. Their siblings: Vivian Haynes, Charles Plake, and Frances Lirette. A host of nieces and nephews. Many friends at Ray of Hope Christian Fellowship. And many more loved ones.

John and Thelma will be missed by so many, but there is comfort knowing that their love story ends with them together.

A visitation will be held in thier memory on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park (4511 West Park Avenue, Gray, LA, 70359) from 9:00 AM-11:00AM. A religious service will take place at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.