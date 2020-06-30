Theresa Landry Theriot, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020. Theresa was born November 28, 1942 in Rome, GA. Growing up in Shannon, GA, she moved to the South Louisiana area where she would remain and call both St. Charles and Terrebonne Parishes home for over 50 years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.

A proud graduate of Model High School Class of 1960 and Shorter College in Rome, GA, she enjoyed her yearly trips to visit her Model High classmates and friends and remained close with them throughout her life. Theresa retired from the St. Charles Parish Parks and Recreation Department where she worked for 20 years as an Assistant Director. She was a devoted volunteer and loved giving back to her local community. She volunteered for Special Olympics Louisiana, Bayouland Area for over 30 years, serving as Volunteer Coach, St. Charles Parish Director and over 20 years as the Area Director, was a past Vice-President and President of the Arc of St. Charles board, volunteer for the St. Charles Parish Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), a member of the Houma Civitans, a TRIAD volunteer, past volunteer for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of St. Charles Parish, and an active participant in the St. Charles Parish Senior Bowling League.

Theresa was a wonderful wife and mother who will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Ronnie Theriot; daughter, Anne Marie Walton Bates (Lane); bonus sons, Ryan Michael (Rachael) and Kurt James Theriot; grandson, Hunter Lane Bates; and bonus granddaughter, Ruby Elise. Theresa also leaves behind her beloved companion, Wolfie the dog.

We take comfort in knowing Theresa is joyfully reunited in eternal life with her parents, Herbert John Ellis Landry and Annie Sherman Landry; and sister, Jenifer Anne Landry.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the loving doctors, nurses and medical staff at Lafayette General Medical Center, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehab and Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. We are eternally grateful for your loving care.

A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Special Olympics Louisiana, Bayouland Area or the American Cancer Society.

