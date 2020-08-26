April 5, 1990 – August 23, 2020

Thomas Christopher Ledet Jr., 30, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on August 23, 2020.

A private service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his father, Thomas Christopher Ledet Sr.; mother, Yvonne Evard Ledet and companion Jeff Matherne; sister, Vanessa Dutton and husband Dirk; and grandmother, Annilore Evard; nephew, Hayden Dutton; and nieces, Krista Dutton and Emma Dutton.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Hubert Evard; and grandmother, Mary Callahan.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.