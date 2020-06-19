Thomas Kenneth Watkins passed away on June 18, 2020, fifteen days short of his 90thbirthday (an age to which he aspired, so, as one of his nieces said, “we’re rounding up”). He was a life-long resident of Houma as well as a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral with a particular devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Ken’s main focus and love in life was family, and he considered education the most important gift he could impart to his children. His own life reflected this. He graduated valedictorian from St. Francis de Sales School, received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a doctorate of law from Loyola Law School in New Orleans. He imparted to his family a love of education, whether it was practical or esoteric did not matter. Ken was especially proud that all of his children earned college and post-graduate degrees. Ken fostered dinner table conversation that reflected his love of education, religion, and current events. His children were taught to think independently and hold opinions that they could support.

In addition to his family, his faith, and his firm, Ken enjoyed his daily newspapers, exercise regimen, a well-cooked filet mignon, coffee served in demitasse cups, dark chocolate morsels, and an occasional Old Fashioned (but only if it was made exactly to his specifications).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Judge and Mrs. J. Louis Watkins, his brother Louis, and his sisters, Catherine, Florence, and Betsy.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sheri Milek Watkins; five children, Karen (Kirk) Briggs, Shea (Larry) Lawrence, Ann (Wolfgang) Buchmaier, Tom (Stephanie) Watkins, and Mike (Jaime) Watkins; and twelve grandchildren, Elizabeth, Anna Claire, Andrew, Katherine, Phillip, Abby, James, Sophie, Wolfgang, Joseph, Peyton, and London; and he was “Uncle Kenny” to many nieces and nephews whom he loved.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Oaks of Houma, the staff of Terrebonne General Medical Center, Dr. James Matthew Watkins, Jeanine Coleman, Chantell Scott, Rebecca Longon, Chasity Harris, and Bernadette Franklin for their care.

Visitation will be at Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Francis de Sales Elementary School or Vandebilt Catholic High School.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thomas “Kenneth” Watkins.