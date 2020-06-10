Verna Pellegrin

October 13, 1933 – June 9, 2020

Verna Mae “Kitty” Savoie Pellegrin, 86, passed away on June 9, 2020. Verna was a native of Chauvin, LA and resident of Houma, LA.

Private visitation will be held by the family with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Joseph Church in Chauvin, LA beginning at 11:30am on June 15, 2020. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Verna is survived by her loving children, Ferrel J. Pellegrin Sr., Wanda P. Whitney Allen and husband David B. Allen; grandchildren, Ferrel Pellegrin Jr., Shane Pellegrin, Brett Whitney, Chad Whitney; great grandchildren, Krista Whitney, Cole Pellegrin, Lauren Pellegrin, Madison Pellegrin, Cody Pellegrin, Cullen Domangue, Lila Whitney, and Jude Whitney; sister, Emilie Boudreaux and husband Larry Boudreaux.

Verna is preceded in death by her husband, Victor J. Pellegrin Jr.; parents, Morris Douglas Savoie and Emily Picou; brothers, Arvin Savoie, Ira Savoie Sr. and Elton Savoie; sisters, Mayloria Savoie Charpentier, Carolyn Savoie Bergeron; and Verna’s close companion, Dudley Hebert.

Verna had a zest for life which was expressed by an infectious smile and boundless energy. She was always the life of the party. She is easily remembered by her free and fun-loving spirit with an unfiltered sense of humor. She loved her many cats over the years and enjoyed working in her garden.

Verna’s true passions with lots of talent were singing Kitty Wells and Loretta Lynn songs with different honky-tonk bands, Coors Light, and dancing; not necessarily in that order.

Her four grandsons and great grandchildren meant the world to her.

She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her family and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Matthew Watkins for going above and beyond the call of duty. He was there when we needed him the most. We appreciate The Oaks of Houma, St. Catherine’s Hospice and their staff for the wonderful health care provided. They really do care.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Willie Wleczyk for his great loyal support, love and care given to Verna and family.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Verna Pellegrin.