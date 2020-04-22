Virginia Solet

April 18, 1946 – April 20, 2020

Virginia M. Solet, age 74, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a longtime resident of Houma.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 55 years, Junius Solet; daughter, Loretta Sullivan and husband Shad; son, Tony Solet and wife Jean; grandchildren, T.J. Solet and wife Sharon, Shane Sullivan and wife Briana, Megan Solet, Shawn Sullivan, Lily Sullivan, and Abby Solet; great-grandchildren, Savannah Sullivan and Otto Solet; brother, Andrew Williams; sisters, Annabelle Moulton, Judy Champagne, Carol Louviere, Gladys Frederick, and Kate Bergeron.

Virginia is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Amanda Solet; mother, Marie; brothers, Raymond, Clarence, and Jeffery Williams.

Virginia was a beautiful woman who loved and served her Lord. She loved her family dearly and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a mentor and lifelong friend. No one ever left her house hungry because she was an amazing cook. She also enjoyed fishing, working in her yard, and telling stories. She was also very nurturing and motherly. Anyone who knew her, knew she loved all things beautiful. She prayed for everyone and had a sincere heart. Virginia was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, she served on the pastoral council, CCD Principal and Teacher, and Eucharistic Minister. She now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.