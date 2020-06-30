Vivian Miller

December 21, 1937 – June 27, 2020

Vivian Babin Miller, 82, a native and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on June 27, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery in Bourg, Louisiana.

She is survived by her sons, Drexter Babin and wife Melinda, James Babin Jr.; daughters, Pamella Blank and husband Barry, Debra Guidry, Sherry Belanger and husband Ronnie, Charlotte Higginbotham and husband Sherman; step-sons, Derwood Miller, Allen Miller Jr. and wife Rene, Everette Miller; step-daughter, Ivy Miller; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Babin Sr. and Allen Miller Sr.; step-son, Chevron Miller; brother, Horace Bourg; sisters, Clara Verdin, Emma Mills, and Elizabeth Pitre.

Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.