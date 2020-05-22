Walterine Pierre

August 29, 1939 – May 19, 2020

Walterine Trahan Pierre, 80, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 4:00pm. Walterine is a native and resident of Houma, LA.

The family will hold private services at Chauvin Funeral Home with burial following in Holy Family Cemetery in Dulac, LA.

Walterine is survived by her children, Harry “Boy” Pierre Jr. and companion Angela, Debra Dupre, Wanda Trosclair, and Gwendalyn Lapeyrouse and her husband Brian; grandchildren, Tory, Shawn, Robbie, Shonna, Brent, Nikki, Tylor, Taylor, Bethany, Trever, Raven, John Paul, Brennan, Hannah, Jaron, Billie, Brennan Paul, Hannah Dawn, Brianna, and DeeDee; and twenty-two loving great grandchildren.

Walterine is preceded in death by her husband Antoine “Harry” Pierre; daughter, Rachel Bohannon and her husband Billy; her parents, Edward and Albertine Trahan; brothers, Edward Trahan Jr, Anthony “Pukie” Trahan; her grandchildren, baby Verdin; her daughter-in-law, Stacy Pierre.

Walterine was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She had a strong faith in her Lord, Jesus Christ. She was a strong woman and the backbone and pillar of the family.

Walterine’s wisdom, love, and presence will be dearly missed; but she will always be loved and never forgotten.

The family would like to thank Ochsner Hospital, Journey Hospice and Dr. Danielle Angeron for all their love and care given to Walterine and family during their time of need.

Due to the world-wide pandemic, there will be no public services.