Warren Joseph LaCoste, Jr., age 29, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was a native and resident of Houma.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Warren is survived by his mother and stepfather, Melissa Messina LaCoste Korte and husband, Steve Sr.; brother, Sean M. LaCoste; grandmother, Barbara Ann Hebert Messina; cousin, Melissa Pedigo Vegas; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Joseph LaCoste Sr.; grandparents, James Francis Sr. and Leonore Fabregas LaCoste and Nick Anthony Messina Sr.; and great-grandmother, Lee Ida Robichaux Rodriguez.

Warren was a loving son, brother and grandson. He enjoyed playing video games and card games, drawing, writing, music and most of all, spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.