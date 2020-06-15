Wayne Redden

February 15, 1943 – June 14, 2020

Wayne Thomas Redden, age 77, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 1:00am. He was a native of Houma and a resident of the community of Dularge, in Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Monday, June 15, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. *In honor of COVID safety for our seniors and those with compromised immune systems, we ask that the first hour be reserved for those over 65 years in age. Visitation will continue at Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Eloi Catholic Church with burial following in the church cemetery after the 11:30 a.m. Mass.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 56 years, Yvonne Marie Duplantis Redden; daughters, Kayla R. Marcel and husband, Daniel, Rebecca R. LeBlanc and husband, Brian, and Patrice R. Sandstrom and husband, Brian; sisters, Judith R. Thibodaux and husband, Henry, Nancy R. Kozak and husband, Michael “Mike”, Christine R. Bergeron and husband, Thomas “Tommy”, and Aimee R. Bourg and husband, Kenneth; grandchildren, Jacob, Adrian and wife, Chelsea, and Zachary Redden (and fiancé Reva Levron), Mark Darby and Sloane Kaye Petersen; great-grandchildren, Emmalyn, Caleb, Ezra, Bethany, Ellianna, Greysen, and Edward.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Ezra Thomas and Ann Milda Belanger Redden.

Wayne was a parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church. He was a founding member and first grand knight for St. Eloi’s Knights of Columbus as well as a Fourth Degree Grand Knight of Holy Family Catholic Church. He was honored to proudly serve as an honor guard during Pope John Paul II’s visit to New Orleans. He is a former Lion’s Club member and once served as a member for the Dularge Volunteer Fire Department. Wayne was the owner of D&R Trawl Board Co, and D&R Net & Marine Supply in Dulac, as well as Mike’s Seafood Inc. in Labadieville. After selling his businesses, he worked as a well-loved employee of Roustabouts, Inc. until his retirement in 2019. He enjoyed wood carving, gardening, hunting, fishing, occasionally pulling floats on Mardi Gras Day and most of all spending time with his loving family and friends. He was a very active volunteer throughout the community. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He was a man of few words who showed his character through his actions. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Thank you to Wayne’s childhood friend and trusted physician Richard (Dickie) Haydel and the amazing team at Haydel Hospice and Haydel Home Health Care. Your support and guidance was much appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Wayne’s name to St. Eloi or Pancan.org (Pancreatic Cancer Research).

