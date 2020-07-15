William “Bill” Upthegrove

October 20, 1954 – July 3, 2020

William “Bill” Rillon Upthegrove, Jr., age 65, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. He was a native of West Palm Beach, FL and a resident of Theriot, LA.

William is survived by his brothers, Kirk Upthegrove and wife, Ann, David Upthegrove, and Russell Upthegrove and wife, Linda ; sister, Julie A. Hansen and husband, Eric; step-brothers, Steven Widemer and wife, Linda, and Thomas Widemer and wife, Dalaina; step-sisters, Diane Widemer, and Terri Becker and husband, Matt.

William was preceded in death by his father, William Rillon Upthegrove, Sr.; mother and stepfather, Aileen Betty Kirk Widemer and husband, Paul.

Bill will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

