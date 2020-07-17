William Massey

August 3, 1990 – July 13, 2020

William Michael Massey, 29, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter, Faith M. Massey; parents, William R. Massey and Rochelle K. Massey; brother, Joshua J. Massey and wife Jori L. Massey and their son, Colton J. Massey; brother, Kyle A. Massey; grandma, Loritta A. Massey; many aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of the family.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, William E. Massey; grandmother, Catherine A. Sutterfield; grandfather, Charles B. Sutterfield; uncle, Christopher C. Sutterfield.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) is in charge of the arrangements.