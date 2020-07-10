Zaronte’ Lamar Coleman, Jr.

July 7, 2020 ~ July 8, 2020

Zaronte’ Lamar “ZJ” Coleman, Jr., Infant, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, LA, passed away peacefully in the arms of his parents, at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.He was born at 5:13 p.m. on July 7, 2020.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 3658 W. Main Street, Gray, LA 70359.

He is survived by his parents, Zaronte’, Sr. and Kayla Johnson Coleman; maternal grandparents, Cynthia Newman (Alton) and Mary George (Raymond); paternal grandfathers, Quenton Hadley and Clarence Ray, III; great grandparents, Peggy Coleman and Oscar Pharagood, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tekel Coleman and Charles Hall; and great grandparents, Betty Lee Johnson and Sam Moore.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.