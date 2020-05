As we move into Phase 1 on Friday and more businesses open for business, how are you feeling?

How do you feel about Phase 1 starting on Friday? I'll get out ONLY when I have to but I'm wearing my mask and carrying Clorox wipes.

I'm ready to get out but I'm going to take it slow.

Ready to get back to normal! What time does your business open?

Staying home as long as I can. Contactless delivery is working fine for me.