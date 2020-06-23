13th Annual Pro Football Camp Canceled

Because there are so many uncertainties surrounding the reopening of the state from the Covid-19 quarantine, the board, along with our presenting sponsors, believe the risk to participants and coaches is just too great to take any chances. With that being said, we are already planning next summer’s camp! We promise to come back next year better than ever! Good luck to all of our athletes in your preparation this summer and we wish you much success in the fall! Please stay safe and we will see you in July 2021!

We would like to extend our gratitude to all of our sponsors, especially our presenting sponsors, orthoLA and Thibodaux Regional Sports Medicine Center. We would also like to thank Coach Tim Rebowe and his staff at Nicholls State University for the tremendous job they do, year after year. And, we certainly could not do camp without the leadership of Coach Don Rodrigue, “Coach Rod”, and his staff of high school coaches.

The Pro Football Camp (PFC) was started in 2007 by Albert Elias, Dr. David Elias’s brother. Albert was an agent for numerous professional football players. When Albert passed away several years ago, Dr. Elias and his family decided to continue the camp in his honor. Since its inception, the mission of the PFC has been to provide an affordable camp experience for area youth. It has become something that high school athletes look forward to throughout the year. Some of the college and professional players (former and current) that have attended camp in the past are Phillip Livas, Jarvis Green, Skylar Green, Richard Dickson, Mark Roman, Trev Faulk, Kevin Faulk, Randall Gay, Eric Alexander, Al Woods, Trovon Reed, Jeff Charleston, Elijah McGuire, Leonard Fournette, Tre’davious White, Ronnie Estay, Casey Roussel, Travis Daniels, Howard Green, Lowell Narcisse, and John Fourcade.

To date, the PFC Foundation has awarded close to $30,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors who have attended camp. The Foundation has also donated thousands of dollars to athletic programs at Nicholls State University and many high schools in southeast Louisiana.

Athletes join us from communities all across southeast Louisiana, from towns including Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Morgan City, Laplace and Houma. Last year was a record setting year…almost 350 athletes, from over 68 different high schools, attended the PFC camp.