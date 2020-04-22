2020 NFL Draft: What you need to know to watch

Due to the coronavirus, the 2020 NFL Draft will be held entirely in a virtual format.

All 32 teams will be making their picks from remote locations, mostly from home offices. Even Commissioner Rodger Goodell is expected to announce the picks from his home in New York.

The draft begins on Thursday, April 23 and will run through Sunday, April 25. You will be able to watch the entire event on TV or through live streaming services.

Thursday, April 23: Round 1 (8 p.m.) – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Friday, April 24: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.) – ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.) – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

