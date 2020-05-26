25th Manning Passing Academy canceled due to COVID-19

The Manning Passing Academy has been canceled.

In a letter posted on the camp’s website Archie Manning writes, “In response to the COVID-19 crisis, current Louisiana policy states that no sleepover camps will be allowed until further notice. Additionally, all recreational camps and leagues in Thibodaux have been canceled throughout the summer.”

“There are times in the game when you have to call an audible, and I’m disappointed to say that we are going to have to call one now and postpone this year’s camp to comply with the next state of guidelines set forth by the state and the City of Thibodaux,” continues Manning.

“It’s a difficult decision to make as postponing MPA affects more than just the 1,200-plus campers, but also the 200-plus coaches, trainers and support staff that help put on our camp. It affects local businesses, restaurants, hotels and much more.”

The yearly event is hosted on the campus of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux. This would have been the Academy’s 25th year. Campers that would have attended this year will have the opportunity to attend in 2021.

