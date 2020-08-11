Commissioner: SEC continuing to move forward

This afternoon, the news was made official that the Big Ten and Pac-12 are canceling their fall sports seasons and pushing things back until 2021.

At this time, that leaves the SEC, ACC and Big 12 as the remaining Power 5 conferences that have not canceled.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued the following statement following the news of the BIG 10 and PAC-12 cancellation:

“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today. I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes. We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day.”

Sankey made an appearance this morning on the “Dan Patrick Show” where he shared the conference’s presidents and chancellors have been given a green light by their medical advisory group to proceed with preseason preparation.

The SEC had previously announced on July 30 that they plan to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule and moved the start of its season to Sept. 26.