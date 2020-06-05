Disc Golf arrives at Summerfield Park

The baskets have been installed for the 9-hole disc golf course at Summerfield Park in Houma, Ryan Page, Terrebonne Parish Recreation District 2/3 board member, confirmed with the Times yesterday afternoon.

They are in the process of completing the tee boxes, Page said, which is being slowed at the moment due to the threat of Tropical Storm Cristobal. But anyone can go out and play the course once the park opens, teeing off from wherever they choose.

Outdoor playgrounds are allowed to open today with 50 percent occupancy for Phase 2 in Louisiana.

The Terrebonne Parish Main Library has sets available — including a putter, mid-range disc and a driver — for a free five-day rental with a library card.

Page said the project’s total was $5,000. “I think the cool part would be other rec districts in the parish being open to this. I think there’s some very awesome opportunities in terms of land that’s already owned by other rec districts for this to become something they can do. And it’s an affordable addition to a facility,” he continued.

Disc golf is similar to golf, but instead of a ball and clubs, players use a flying disc — targeting the elevated baskets, or “holes.”

Page said they got input from local disc golf players on how the course should be designed.

“We’re excited about this new sport being available to the residents of Terrebonne Parish as a whole,” he continued. “The availability to rent the discs at the library is an easy way for somebody to try out the sport without any cost of going out and burying the equipment themselves.”