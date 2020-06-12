Disc Golf Sets Available for Check Out at the Main Library

Terrebonne Parish Main Library has partnered with Terrebonne Parish Recreation District 2-3 to bring disc golf to the community.

Patrons can check out disc golf sets from the Main Library for a maximum of 5 days with an adult library card. Sets include a putter, mid-range disc, and a driver. Recreation District 2-3 currently has a disc golf course set up in Summerfield Park.

Disc golf differs from traditional golf in that, instead of using a club and balls, players use flying discs. Modern disc golf first began in the 1960s and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing games in the world.

For more information and/or to schedule a tournament, contact Brock Landry at 985-803-2851. To contact the Main Library, call 985-876-5861.