Free baseball course for kids set for Houma

Local children interested in America’s favorite pastime will have the opportunity to learn techniques from some of the area’s best talent — and for free.

Terrebonne Parish Recreation District No. 2-3 has partnered with the Nicholls State University Baseball Team to offer a free baseball clinic for all kids ages 7-12.

“What we’re looking to do is to give the Nicholls ballplayers an opportunity to reach out to the kids, work with them and teach them about the game,” said Chris Chiasson, Rec 2-3 Chairman. “But most of all, it’s for the kids to just have fun.”

Chiasson said he goes way back with Nicholls Head Baseball Coach Seth Thibodeaux, who he said was all for the opportunity for him and his players to give back by working with kids.

“Coach Thibodeaux and the ballplayers are looking forward to it just as much as we are, just being able to give back to the community,” he continued. “We really appreciate them working with us on this.”

Children from any area are welcome, Chiasson said, and they hope to get as many out there as possible.

Water bottles will be provided, as well as balls and batting tees. Participants will need to bring gloves and bats. Pre-sign ups are not necessary.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed, Chiasson said, to keep everybody safe.

A lot of kids missed out on opportunities with Terrebonne Parish Recreation (TPR) sports being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the free course will hopefully be an opportunity for them to get back into sports and have a fun time while doing it, Chiasson added.

The free baseball clinic, which is for boys and girls, will take place at Broadmoor Park on September 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Photo by Eduardo Balderas.