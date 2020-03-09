Houma native Shows Out for LSU Baseball

Houma native Gavin Dugas had an impressive outing Sunday afternoon in LSU’s 6-4 win over UMass Lowell.

He hit two home runs while racking up four RBI’s.

His second homer came in the bottom of the eighth inning while the game was still tied at 4-4 and gave the Tigers a two-run lead, which they were able to ultimately hold.

The stellar performance helped LSU complete the 3-0 sweep of UMass Lowell and improve to 11-5.

This is the sophomore season for the 19-year-old former Houma Christian standout whose childhood dream was “to play at LSU in front of the best fans in the country.”

Photo courtesy of LSU’s social media.