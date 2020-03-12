HTSA, LSA cancel soccer related activities

The Louisiana Soccer Association (LSA) has cancelled all LSA-related soccer events this weekend. As a result, the Houma-Terrebonne Soccer Association (HTSA) is suspending all soccer-related activities (practices, games, activities, travel), effective immediately.

LSA released the following statement on their website:

“Given current health and travel concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Louisiana Soccer Association (LSA) has been communicating with US Soccer, US Youth Soccer, as well as clubs, municipalities, and other organizations across Louisiana. The situation is obviously ongoing and as each hour passes more and more public events are being canceled.

At this point, LSA feels it is socially responsible to cancel all LSA-related soccer events this weekend. While this will lead to numerous logistical issues, we feel this is a step LSA, our clubs and all of our soccer families must take to keep us all as safe from the coronavirus as possible.”

LSA updates can be found here – http://www.playlouisianasoccer.org/about/coronavirus/

Please monitor the HTSA and LSA websites and social media. HTSA will monitor the situation closely and post updates as more information is available.