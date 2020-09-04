“It’s Time” – LHSAA’s Bonine testifies before Education committee on a plan for high school football to return in October

The Louisiana High School Athletics Association is expected to vote at their meeting next week for high school football will return to Louisiana on October 8, 2020.

In front of a room of not just elected officials, but high school parents, students and coaches as well, LHSAA person Eddie Bonine testified before the House Committee on Education that it is time for high school football to return.

Bonine also stated that this decision will more forward regardless of the Governor’s phases for the state.

Game attendance was also discussed. It is hopeful that stadiums will be allowed to host up to 50 percent capacity for games.

The House Committee is still meeting at this time, allowing comments and questions from the audience.