LHSAA executive director releases letter confirming their commitment to fall sports season

Louisiana High School Athletic Association executive director Eddie Bonine released a letter today addressing fall sports during the COVID-19 crisis.

Bonine said in the letter that they have received a large number of e-mails from parents, athletes and concerned citizens asking the association not to cancel fall sports in 2020.

“I want to thank all of you for reaching out and conveying your concerns and know those concerns are shared by this office and its entire staff,” reads the letter. “…we have received your emails and we are listening.”

Bonine said the LHSAA has no intention to shut down the fall sports season, unless schools are closed or the pandemic dictates that it is not safe to play.

“The LHSAA is committed to conducting fall sports to the direct benefit of your student athletes however, we will not put schools in conflict or in harm’s way,” Bonine said.

The entire letter can be viewed below: