LHSAA: It’s not a No! But it’s not exactly a yes either…
Hope springs eternal, right?
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association issued a memo this afternoon that gives a bit of hope to spring athletes whose season came to an abrupt end.
“…We continue to support the possibility of our member schools completing their spring sport seasons. If and when schools are allowed to return to session will determine the length of the spring sport season and the potential of LHSAA State Champions,” read the release.
Here’s hoping!