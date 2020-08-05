LHSAA pushes start of high school football games to Oct. 8

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has pushed the start date for high school football games to Oct. 8.

The LHSAA announced the change in a memo sent to member school principals, athletic directors, parish athletic directors, superintendents and head coaches this morning.

Dates for playoff games, as well as state championships, are to be determined.

In addition, the LHSAA pushed the start date for volleyball games to Sept. 8

Swimming and cross country competitions are set to continue as originally scheduled.

The decision follows Governor John Bel Edwards’ announcement that Louisiana is to remain in Phase 2 for at least another 21 days.

View the full memo below:

Photo Credit: ArkLaTexhomepage.com