Local high schools move up football games as Hurricane Delta approaches

Due to the threat of Hurricane Delta, some local high schools are moving up their games.

Here is the adjusted schedule so far:

H.L. Bourgeois will play East St. John on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Thomas B. Smith Stadium (Terrebonne).

Vandebilt Catholic will play Dutchtown at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian Academy will play at Loranger at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Houma Christian School will play at home versus West St. Mary on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

South Terrebonne is scheduled to play at home against Patterson on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Ellender will play at Thomas B. Smith Stadium (Terrebonne) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday for its matchup with McMain. The Patriots are playing at Thomas B. Smith Stadium because they play home games on South Terrebonne’s field.

Terrebonne High will play at Hahnville on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Come back to this article as more updates will follow.