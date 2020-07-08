Louisiana Red Snapper Landing Estimates Rises to 47 Percent

LDWF released the latest red snapper landing estimates through June 21, 2020. LA Creel, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ near real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 368,920 pounds or 47 percent of Louisiana’s 2020 annual private recreational allocation of 784,332 pounds have been harvested during the first five weeks of the red snapper season.

The private recreational red snapper season began May 22 in both state and federal waters. This season will run weekends only (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,) with a daily bag limit of two fish per person and a 16-inch total length minimum size limit until recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana’s allocation.

For more information on the 2020 red snapper season and detailed landing estimates, visit: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper

The department urges anglers’ voluntary participation in its electronic reporting program to improve recreational harvest data collection. To learn how to participate in voluntarily reporting your catch, please reference the appropriate link below, depending on the make of your cellular device.

ROLP mobile app (Android phone)

ROLP mobile app (iPhone)

