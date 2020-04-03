Louisiana Turkey Hunting Season Opens April 4 in All Three State Areas

Turkey hunting season begins Saturday (April 4) in Louisiana and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) wants to remind hunters to use social distancing practices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To purchase a hunting license, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmarefugeconservation-area-licenses-and-permits . For turkey hunters, turkey tags can be printed online by logging into LDWF’s license website and can be printed on any 81/2 x 11 printer to be used as a valid tag.

Turkey hunting in Area A runs from April 4-May 3, Area B from April 4-26 and Area C from April 4-19.

LDWF also reminds turkey hunters planning on hunting on state wildlife management areas (WMAs) that a free self-clearing permit is required for all activities on WMAs. The check-in portion must be completed before each day’s activity. The check-out portion must be carried by each person while on the WMA and must be completed upon exiting the WMA.

LDWF encourages visitors to WMAs to utilize LDWF’s free WMA Check In/Check Out App to complete the self-clearing process. The LDWF WMA Check In/Check Out App allows users to check in and check out electronically via their smart device or web portal.

Paper permits for checking in and checking out remain available at the WMAs permit stations. However, the LDWF WMA Check In/Check Out App eliminates the need for handling paper and is a good social distancing practice during the coronavirus pandemic.