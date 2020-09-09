LSU releases Procedures and Guidelines: 25% capacity in stadium; No tailgating

Louisiana State University has released their official game day plans with new safety measures for COVID-19 in place.

In coordination with state public health officials, the Southeastern Conference and university officials, LSU Athletics today announced plans welcoming ticketed fans to Tiger Stadium for the 2020 football season. In order to accommodate fans and to comply with public health guidelines, LSU is implementing numerous changes to its gameday policies and Tiger Stadium will open the 2020 season with 25 percent capacity.

“This plan focuses on the health and safety of all those attending LSU football games, from the fans to the team to the workers,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “By reducing the capacity and taking a year off from tailgating, which puts LSU in line with other SEC schools, the plan allows for fans to be socially distanced in Death Valley. I encourage the Tiger faithful to adhere to these guidelines and to act responsibly, as there is still a lot of COVID in Louisiana. We will continue to monitor our case counts, test positivity rate and hospitalizations and make adjustments as necessary. While this season is undoubtedly starting out differently from a normal football season, with COVID keeping all of us from celebrating together, nothing can dim the support we have for our LSU Tigers.”

The health and safety of fans is the top priority in LSU Athletics’ planning and preparation for the 2020 football season in Tiger Stadium. Among numerous safety measures, fans will be required to wear face masks on campus and in Tiger Stadium, tailgating on campus will not be permitted and physical distancing will be mandatory.

LSU Athletics officials remind fans plans for 2020 are subject to change before and during the season along with changes to public-health guidelines related to the spread of COVID-19.

“By all of us doing a few things differently this season, we’re going to safely play football with fans in the stands and that’s exciting for everyone who loves LSU,” said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “Doing this safely and smartly is our shared responsibility. It’s important for this community, our school and our student-athletes. We’re in this together and we are all excited to play football in Tiger Stadium with the greatest fans in America. I want to thank Gov. Edwards and his team for their strong support and guidance during this time.”

(The entire release can be read here.)